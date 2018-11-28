The Gonzaga women’s basketball team shut down visiting Colorado State 50-39 Wednesday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team shut down visiting Colorado State 50-39 Wednesday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga (7-1) was led by Zykera Rice with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Katie Campbell had nine points, while Laura Stockton added eight points, three boards, three assists and two steals.

Lore Devos had 17 points for Colorado State (2-3).

Junior hockey

Connor Dewar had a goal and an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the Portland Winterhawks 4-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena. Reece Vitelli scored in the second period for Everett (20-7-1-0), followed by teammate Sean Richards’ goal. Martin Fasko-Rudas scored in the third period for the Silvertips and Dewar added an empty-net goal. Dustin Wolf made 34 saves.

Women’s basketball

• Eastern Washington lost 59-55 to Cal Poly (2-6) in San Luis Obispo. Senior Violet Kapri Morrow led the Eagles (1-4) with a season-high 26 points.

Women’s soccer

• Senior Julia DeVere, a dynamic defender who was Seattle Pacific’s top playmaker, received second-team All-America acclaim on the Conference Commissioners Association NCAA Division II team.