STANFORD, Calif. – Coach Tara VanDerveer had spoken about how much she wants to see her special seniors play a little bit longer. She had acknowledged Stanford’s struggles being so great this season she wasn’t sure there would be an NCAA tournament berth at all.

Then, as usual this time of year when it matters most, her determined Cardinal came through on the big March stage once more — with a shining-star freshman doing a little of everything.

Alanna Smith scored 20 points, freshman Kiana Williams made a sensational women’s NCAA tournament debut, and No. 4 seed Stanford beat Gonzaga 82-68 in the first round of the Lexington Regional on Saturday.

“We really had to work hard to be sitting in this situation so we’re playing Monday night,” Hall of Fame coach VanDerveer said.

Williams scored 21 points and made 5 of 8 three-pointers and calmly pushed the pace on offense as the Cardinal created opportunities in transition. Early in the third, she stole the ball from Gonzaga’s Emma Stach and drove it the length of the court for a layup.

Jill Barta scored 21 points for the Zags (27-6), coming off their second consecutive West Coast Conference tournament title.

Gonzaga, playing in the NCAA tournament for the 10th time in 12 years, was outrebounded 42-27.

“Stanford was too tough for us to stop on the glass today,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said. “Unfortunately, that was a big key for us. Our players played hard; they always do. We were gritty.”

Stach, a senior, said, “I am super grateful that I got the opportunity to play here, you know, to play in the NCAA tournament. Not everyone gets to do that.”

Stanford had plenty of motivation aside from protecting its home court and continuing its season. Gonzaga won at Stanford in their last meeting, on Nov. 18, 2016.

“We lost last year to this team,” VanDerveer said. “I think our team took it very personally.”

Stanford used a 10-2 run for a 32-20 lead in the second quarter, and Gonzaga was overmatched the rest of the way.

Stanford (23-10) overcame a tough shooting performance by Brittany McPhee, a graduate of Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines who had 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting. McPhee contributed 11 rebounds and six assists.