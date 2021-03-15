The Gonzaga women have known for months they would be heading to San Antonio for the women’s NCAA tournament.

The Zags earned the No. 5 seed in the Mercado Region and will face 12th-seeded Belmont in the first round on Monday (1 p.m., ESPN2).

If GU advances, it would face either 4th-seed Indiana or No. 13-seed VCU in the second round.

NC State earned the top seed in the region, while Texas A&M is the No. 2-Seed.

It’s still unclear why the Zags didn’t earn a 4 seed, as they had been 16th in the NCAA’s NET ranking for more than a week.

Asked last week how she thought the Zags would perform, Fortier said “I think I’m cautiously optimistic.”

Advertising

“But I’m even more excited about our team, just thinking about what we just did,” Fortier said.

Last week, on the eve of Tuesday’s West Coast Conference title game, several players came down with stomach flu.

Trailing almost the entire game, the Zags pulled out a 43-42 win on a last-second shot from senior Jill Townsend.

The Zags are scheduled to fly to Texas on Tuesday morning.