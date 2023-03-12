The Gonzaga women’s basketball team was selected as the ninth seed in the Seattle Region in the 2023 NCAA tournament. The Zags (28-4) drew eighth-seeded Mississippi in the first round and will play at top-seeded Stanford.

This will be the third time the two teams face each other. The Rebels and Zags are 1-1 all time, with the last meeting coming in 2011 when GU came up just short, 53-52, in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Hawaii.

The Gonzaga and Mississippi (23-8) game is slated for Friday at Stanford with the time and television to be determined.

Gonzaga is making its sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance under coach Lisa Fortier. The Zags also received a ninth seed for the second straight season. Last year, GU defeated No. 8 Nebraska in the first round and fell to top-seeded Louisville in the second round in Louisville.

Mississippi is coming off an 80-51 loss to No. 1 South Carolina in the SEC tournament. The Rebels are led by Angel Baker, who averages 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The winner of the GU-Mississippi game will advance to a second-round game against the winner of Stanford versus the First Four winner between Southern Utah and Sacred Heart.