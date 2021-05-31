Gonzaga will open the NCAA baseball tournament against Louisiana State on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Eugene Regional.
Gonzaga (33-17) is the No. 2 seed and LSU (34-22) is the No. 3 seed. Host and top-seeded Oregon (37-14) will face No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State (28-13) at 2 p.m. Friday.
LSU has won six national championships and was NCAA runner-up in 2017.
Gonzaga won the West Coast Conference championship. Gonzaga was one of 20 potential hosts announced on May 1, but the Zags will make the trip to Eugene instead.
Soccer
• OL Reign announced that it has acquired a third-round pick in the 2022 NWSL draft from the Houston Dash in return for forward Jasmyne Spencer.
Hockey
• The Western Hockey League revealed its U.S. Division all-star team and four Everett Silvertips were chosen: goaltender Dustin Wolf, forwards Cole Fonstad and Gage Goncalves and defenseman Ronan Seeley.
baseball
• Sam Travis hit two homers and Cal Raleigh had three hits as the Tacoma Rainiers crushed host Reno 11-4. Tacoma right-hander Logan Verrett allowed one run on five hits in seven innings with five strikeouts and no walks.
