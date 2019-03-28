ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brandon Clarke had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds as top-seeded Gonzaga fended off fourth-seeded Florida State 72-58 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at the Honda Center.

Rui Hachimura scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (33-3), while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins added 14 points. Perkins also dished out five assists and had three steals.

Florida State chipped away at an 11-point Gonzaga halftime lead, getting within four points in the second half before GU pulled away.

Trent Forest paced the Seminoles (29-8) with 20 points. No other Florida State player finished in double figures.

The Bulldogs finished shooting 40.3 percent from floor and 36.8 percent from deep, while Florida State shot 39.9 percent overall and just 15 percent from 3-point range.

The Zags outrebounded FSU 45-36, while both teams finished with 14 turnovers.

Gonzaga advances to the Elite Eight for the second time in three seasons. It will play either second-seeded Michigan or No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Saturday in Anaheim. Time and television for that game are still to be determined.