PORTLAND – Maybe you’re new to the phenom Chet Holmgren, perhaps tuning into the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and wondering who is that tall, skinny kid for Gonzaga?

The 7-foot-1 center is the next Big Thing in shorts and sneakers who is making his first and most likely only appearance in the Big Dance.

He’s a potential No. 1 choice in the NBA draft this summer who almost certainly will be off the board after the third pick.

He’s also been described as a hoops unicorn who can shoot with accuracy on the perimeter, score in the post, make plays for teammates, defend, rebound and block shots.

And all of those gifts were on display Thursday when Holmgren led No. 1-seed Gonzaga to a 93-72 victory over No. 16-seed Georgia State while tallying 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocks, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

“I was just excited to be out there,” Holmgren said. “Blessed to be in the

position I am with the team I got. So I’m having fun with the ride.”

Now the stakes increase for Gonzaga (27-3), which faces No. 9-seed Memphis (22-10) at 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the NCAA tournament second round.

Holmgren, who averages 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds, will be paired in the post against fellow freshman phenom Jalen Duren, a 6-11 and 250-pounder who averaged 12.1 points and 8.2 points while claiming All-American Athletic Conference first-team honors and the league’s freshman of the year award.

It’s a must-see matchup pitting two prospective NBA draft lottery picks against each other.

“He has to stay out of foul trouble,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said when asked about Duren, who has fouled out of just two games this season. “If he stays out of foul trouble, then his God-given talent will take over. His strength, his speed, his athleticism, his toughness, his competitiveness.

“He wants to compete against the best and we’re going to play the best. So if he stays out of foul trouble he will be OK.”

Of course, Memphis’ task is more difficult than that considering Holmgren is Gonzaga’s second-leading scorer behind junior forward Drew Timme (18 points a game).

The Bulldogs, the tournament’s No. 1 overall seeds, also start three guards (Andrew Nembhard, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton) who each average at least 11.1 points and shoot better than 38% on three-pointers.

Still, Hardaway will focus on stopping Holmgren and Timme, who scored 32 points Thursday.

“St. Mary’s had success, maybe Alabama had success, but those two guys are awesome,” Hardaway said. “You just try to put them in tough situations. … We’re going to have something to try to bother those guys a bit.”

The fourth-year Tigers coach developed a rapport with Holmgren while recruiting the five-star prospect from Minneapolis.

“I knew he wasn’t coming to Memphis, but I just kind of built the relationship, just FaceTiming him and talking to him and just to understand who he is,” Hardaway said. “You talk to him personally you’d know he’s all about competing. He’s about excellence. He’s tough, even though he’s a small frame. He’s tough mentally and physically, along with his skill set and who he is and what we see every game.

“I marvel. You see a Kevin Garnett (who) handles the ball, shoot, make passes and I’ve always loved his game. He’s just a terrific player. Every part of his game I love. He’s just a winner.”

How else would you describe the 19-year-old wunderkind – he turns 20 May 1 – who posted a 128-15 record at Minnehaha Academy and won four Minnesota state high school titles?

With more than 450,000 social-media followers and a lucrative marketing deal with the trading card company Topps, Holmgren has joined the pantheon of Zags players that’s burst on the national scene, including former stars Adam Morrison and Kelly Olynyk as well as his famous teammate Timme.

Still, it remains to be seen if Holmgren can deliver Gonzaga its first national title.

Conventional wisdom says to bang and constantly harass Holmgren in hopes that he wears down in the post.

Duke, Alabama and Saint Mary’s, which handed the Bulldogs their only defeats, used a physical tactic that beat up the Zags and stalled their high-octane offense that leads Division I teams in scoring.

But that strategy might not work for Memphis, which prefers an up-tempo game and likes to get out and run.

“You can go in the game and try to say you’re going to rough him up, and he’s not going to let you do it,” Hardaway said. “It’s not who he is. You can talk about not letting him get offensive rebounds and blocking him out. He’s like Plastic Man. He will get a rebound over you and then dunk the ball. You just have to compete when you play against him.

“And we all know that. They all know that obviously for sure. He has done a phenomenal job on this level of people not understanding what he was going to do when he got to this level, and he’s showed them quickly, and he’s continued to show everyone.”

When asked their favorite Holmgren highlight from the season, several Bulldogs chose a sensational sequence in the final moments of an 83-63 victory against UCLA when the 7-footer blocked a shot, grabbed the rebound, took the ball the length of the court, dribbled behind his back and took off from the free-throw line to flush a two-hand jam.

“I felt like that was the moment that a lot of people, fans alike, kind of said, ‘Whoa, this kid is special,’” Strawther said. “And I felt like we all had that same exact reaction.”