Gonzaga University men’s basketball coach Mark Few was cited on suspicion of drunken driving Monday after he was pulled over north of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, according to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

Few was stopped around 8 p.m. at North Fourth Street and East Hanley Avenue in Dalton Gardens, according to the police report. The Spokesman-Review obtained the report through a public-records request.

Police pulled Few over after receiving a report that he was driving erratically and speeding, according to the report. The vehicle involved, according to the report, was a Cadillac Escalade.

Police said Few, who exhibited “several signs of intoxication,” refused to complete field sobriety tests, but he provided breath samples of .119 and .120. The legal limit is .08.

Police said there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Representatives at Gonzaga did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Few has coached Gonzaga for 22 seasons, developing the men’s basketball program into a national powerhouse. With a 630-125 record, Few’s 83.4 winning percentage is No. 1 all-time at the NCAA Division I or equivalent level for coaches with at least 10 years of experience.

This story will be updated.