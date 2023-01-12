PROVO, Utah — Gonzaga found a way to win another nail-biter against a WCC opponent.

Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to lift the No. 8 Bulldogs to a 75-74 victory over BYU on Thursday night.

Drew Timme had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Anton Watson added 18 points and Strawther finished with 11 — including the game-winner.

“That’s the glory of having all these tough shot makers,” Strawther said. “Every time we need a big shot or a big three, somebody steps up and knocks it down.”

Gonzaga (15-3, 4-0 WCC) overcame 34.5% shooting in the second half to rally for the win. It marked the third consecutive game where the Zags rallied from a double-digit deficit and won by five points or less.

“The mental strength of this team is strong, and it shows,” Watson said. “It’s definitely going to help us in the future, but I think there’s times where it’s like, ‘Hey, lets just win the game. Let’s keep the lead.’ ”

Spencer Johnson scored 18 points to lead BYU. Gideon George and Jaxon Robinson chipped in 17 points apiece for the Cougars. Johnson, George, and Robinson combined to make 12 three-pointers.

BYU (13-7, 3-2 WCC) lost to Gonzaga for the sixth straight time. The Cougars shot 47% from the field to give themselves a chance to win after getting outrebounded 47-32 and surrendering 42 points in the paint.

“These guys continue to get better,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “I think they’re hungry to get better. They’ve been incredibly committed to growing as a team and trying to get better.”

The Cougars staked out a quick 13-9 lead after Fousseyni Traore capped a 10-1 run by converting a three-point play off a steal and slam. BYU soon fell behind while struggling to hold Gonzaga’s potent offensive attack in check.