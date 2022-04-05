A particularly strong field at the 2023 Maui Invitational will feature the Gonzaga men and six other high-major programs, according to a school news release.

The complete field, first reported Monday night by Sports Illustrated, will feature the Bulldogs along with newly-crowned national champion Kansas, UCLA, Marquette, Purdue, Tennessee, Syracuse and host Chaminade University.

• Former Seattle U guard Darrion Trammell has tweeted that he has committed to San Diego State. Trammell was an All-WAC first-team pick and averaged 17.3 points and five assists for the Redhawks this past season before entering the transfer portal.

In a tweet, Trammell thanked Seattle U and said, “y’all will always have a special place in my heart for giving me a second chance.”

Golf

• Seattle U’s Nathan Cogswell was second and the Redhawks men tied for fourth (+13, 297) at the SU Redhawk Invitational at Chambers Bay. The event was condensed to one round after weather halted play Monday. Cogswell shot 1-under 70, one stroke behind Boise’s State Max Charles.

• The UW women are 11th at 28-over 604 after two rounds of the Silverado Showdown in Napa, California. WSU is 14th (+35, 611). UW’s Winnie Ng is 18th (+4, 148).

Baseball

• Josh Morgan homered to help the Tacoma Rainiers to a 4-2 victory over Salt Lake in the Pacific Coast League opener at Cheney Stadium.

Zach Green and Taylor Trammell also each had two hits for the Rainiers. Green had a double and drove in two runs, and Trammell doubled in a run.

Darren McCaughan allowed two runs and struck out five in 52/3 innings for the victory.

• Enzo Apodaca drove in three runs and four pitchers helped Gonzaga (19-7) shut out visiting Washington State (10-18) 12-0.