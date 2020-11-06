Add another item to the Thanksgiving Day menu: Gonzaga vs. Kansas.

The national men’s basketball powers will open their seasons Nov. 26 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The game tips at 10:30 a.m. PT with Adam Amin and Bill Raftery on the call for FOX. Auburn faces St. Joseph’s in the second game on FS1.

Gonzaga faces Auburn on Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. on FOX with Kansas and St. Joseph’s squaring off at 11 a.m. on FS1. Games will be played at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The official schedule was released Friday. The only change from previous reports was the date of the openers Nov. 26 instead of Nov. 25.

Kansas beat the visiting Zags 80-66 in 1998 in the only previous meeting between the teams. Gonzaga is No. 1 and Kansas No. 7 in CBS Sports’ preseason Top 25 and 1.

The Zags have never faced Auburn, which has posted three consecutive seasons with at least 25 wins and made the 2019 Final Four.

Event organizers said an “extremely limited” number of fans will be allowed to attend via socially-distanced pairs of tickets. Fans are asked to submit a ticket request at www.fortmyerstipoff.com/tickets. Officials will contact fans on a first-come, first-served basis.