By

Gonzaga is no longer facing a lengthy gap before its next basketball game.

The Gonzaga men will take on San Francisco at 8 p.m. Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center. CBS Sports Network will televise the contest. The Jan. 6 matchup between the two teams was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in GU’s program.

Men’s basketball season tickets for the Jan. 6 game vs. San Francisco will be valid for entry Thursday. ZAG members can purchase single-game tickets at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Gonzaga women, scheduled to entertain Portland at 6 p.m., will now tip off at 4 p.m.

The second-ranked Zags were originally scheduled to face Pacific in Stockton on Thursday, but that game was called off in response to COVID concerns in the Tigers’ program.

Hockey

Ryan Hofer had a hat trick, scoring a goal in each period, as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 6-3.

From The Spokesman-Review and sports-information reports.

