The 14th-ranked Zags defeated BYU 68-60. Gonzaga had lost at home to the Cougars in each of the previous three seasons.
SPOKANE – Rui Hachimura scored 15 points, Josh Perkins added 14 and the 14th-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team edged Brigham Young 68-60 on Saturday night for its fifth victory in a row.
Johnathan Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga (21-4 overall, 11-1 West Coast), which had lost at home to BYU each of the previous three seasons. TJ Haws scored 22 points for the Cougars (18-7, 7-5).
Although Gonzaga has lost a mere 15 times in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004, three of those setbacks were to BYU.
Zach Norvell Jr. sank a three-pointer and Williams made a layup for a 64-60 Gonzaga lead with 1:36 left. BYU turned the ball over on its next two possessions, and the Zags extended their lead at the free-throw line.
“We can have some lulls,” said coach Mark Few after Gonzaga finished nearly 20 points below its season average. “Guys were firing shots from all over the place. We just didn’t make them.”
