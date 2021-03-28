Drew Timme scored 22 points and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga ran past Creighton 83-65 on Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and into the Elite Eight of the men’s NCAA tournament.

The Bulldogs (28-0) jumped out to 9-2 lead in the first two minutes, led by 10 at halftime and by as much as 27 in the second half as they eliminated the fifth-seeded Bluejays (22-9).

Andrew Nembhard added 17 points and eight assists for Gonzaga. Joel Ayayi added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Timme was 10 of 14 from the field as the Bulldogs shot 59.6%.

Marcus Zegarowski led Creighton with 19 points. The Bluejays shot 40.6%.

Gonzaga moves on to face tonight’s winner of USC-Oregon on Tuesday.