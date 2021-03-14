The road to the NCAA Tournament title runs through Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs earned the top-overall seed to the big dance, the NCAA announced during Sunday’s selection show.

As the top seed in the West Region, the Zags (26-0) will face the winner of Thursday’s play-in game between No. 16 seeds Appalachian State and Norfolk State on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Game time and TV is still TBD.

The entire NCAA Tournament is being played in Indianapolis to quarantine teams due to the coronavirus.

Gonzaga’s second-round opponent would be either eighth-seeded Oklahoma or ninth-seeded Missouri.

The other top teams in GU’s region are No. 2 seed Iowa, third-seeded Kasnas and fourth-seeded Virginia, who the Zags could face in a Sweet 16 matchup.

It is the fourth time the Zags have earned a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, including the third time in the past four tournaments. GU was also in line to be a No. 1 before the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Eastern gets No. 14 seed

Big Sky Conference Tournament champion Eastern Washington (16-7) will open the NCAA Tournament on Saturday as a 14-seed against third-seeded Kansas (20-8) in Indianapolis.

The Eagles and Jayhawks are part of the tournament’s West Region, which features No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga (26-0).

Kansas had to back out of the Big 12 Tournament due to coronavirus protocols and their status for the NCAAs is unknown.

This is the Cheney school’s third NCAA Tournament appearance. It previously appeared in March Madness in 2004 and 2015, where the Eags were a 15 and 13 seed, respectively.