Jalen Suggs is leaving Gonzaga after one season for the NBA.

Suggs announced in a Twitter post that he will enter the NBA draft. It’s not a surprising decision considering that the 6-foot-4 point guard is in the running for the top overall pick. He’s in top five in most mock drafts.

Suggs made his announcement Monday a few hours after watching former Minnehaha Academy teammate Chet Holmgren, the top recruit in the 2021 class, announce his commitment to Gonzaga inside Minnehaha’s gymnasium.

“I will be entering my name into the NBA draft,” Suggs said during an interview on ESPN’s ‘The Jump.’ “I signed with an agency. Super excited, can’t wait to take this next step in my journey. It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid. I’m ready to get going.”

Suggs, who averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists as a freshman, hit a game-winning three-pointer in overtime as the Zags beat UCLA 93-90 in a national semifinal. Suggs scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s title-game loss to Baylor.

Suggs joins Zach Collins (2017) as the only one-and-done freshmen in program history.