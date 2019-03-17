For the second time in three years, the Gonzaga Bulldogs enter the NCAA tournament as the top team in the West Region.

Even after losing to Saint Mary’s in Tuesday’s WCC tournament title game, the Zags were awarded one of four No. 1 seeds and will open against the winner of the No. 16 seed play-in game between Fairleigh Dickinson and Prairie View A&M in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 21.

Times and television are still to be announced for all of the NCAA tournament games.

Duke, Virginia and North Carolina join Gonzaga (30-3) as the top seeds, with the Blue Devils earning the title of top overall seed.

If the Bulldogs get past the first round, they will will play the winner of No. 8 Syracuse and No. 9 Baylor.

Other teams in Gonzaga’s region include second-seeded Michigan, third-seeded Texas Tech and fourth-seeded Florida State.