Gonzaga’s four-week run at the top of the AP college basketball poll is over.
The Bulldogs (20-1, 6-0 WCC) slipped to No. 2 behind Baylor (15-1), which became the seventh different team to hold the No. 1 ranking, the most in a season since 1982-83.
Gonzaga took care of its business, blasting Santa Clara, then No. 80 in the NET rankings, by 50 points and defeated then No. 33 BYU by 23. Baylor stretched its winning streak to 14 with a home win over Iowa State (currently No. 82) and rallying to defeat Oklahoma State (No. 78) on the road.
Baylor holds a three-point edge over Gonzaga, which was seven points in front of the Bears a week ago. Baylor received 33 first-place votes, up two from last Monday, and 1,591 points. Gonzaga had 31 first-place votes, up one, and 1,588 points.
The top 10 reshuffled after another week filled with ranked teams absorbing losses. Kansas is No. 3, followed by San Diego State, Florida State, Louisville, Dayton, Duke, Villanova and Seton Hall.
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Florida State
6. Louisville
7. Dayton
8. Duke
9. Villanova
10. Seton Hall
11. Michigan State
12. Oregon
13. Butler
14. West Virginia
15. Kentucky
16. Auburn
17. Maryland
18. Texas Tech
19. Iowa
20. Memphis
21. Illinois
22. Arizona
23. Colorado
24. Rutgers
25. Houston
