Gonzaga’s four-week run at the top of the AP college basketball poll is over.

The Bulldogs (20-1, 6-0 WCC) slipped to No. 2 behind Baylor (15-1), which became the seventh different team to hold the No. 1 ranking, the most in a season since 1982-83.

Gonzaga took care of its business, blasting Santa Clara, then No. 80 in the NET rankings, by 50 points and defeated then No. 33 BYU by 23. Baylor stretched its winning streak to 14 with a home win over Iowa State (currently No. 82) and rallying to defeat Oklahoma State (No. 78) on the road.

Baylor holds a three-point edge over Gonzaga, which was seven points in front of the Bears a week ago. Baylor received 33 first-place votes, up two from last Monday, and 1,591 points. Gonzaga had 31 first-place votes, up one, and 1,588 points.

The top 10 reshuffled after another week filled with ranked teams absorbing losses. Kansas is No. 3, followed by San Diego State, Florida State, Louisville, Dayton, Duke, Villanova and Seton Hall.

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Dayton

8. Duke

9. Villanova

10. Seton Hall

11. Michigan State

12. Oregon

13. Butler

14. West Virginia

15. Kentucky

16. Auburn

17. Maryland

18. Texas Tech

19. Iowa

20. Memphis

21. Illinois

22. Arizona

23. Colorado

24. Rutgers

25. Houston