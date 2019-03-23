SALT LAKE CITY – Brandon Clarke poured in 36 points and top-seeded Gonzaga held off a second-half comeback attempt from ninth-seeded Baylor for an 83-71 victory on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Clarke broke Adam Morrison’s school record for points in an NCAA tournament game. He also became just the third player in tourney history with 35 points and five blocks in a game, joining Shaquille O’Neal and David Robinson.