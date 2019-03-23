SALT LAKE CITY – Brandon Clarke poured in 36 points and top-seeded Gonzaga held off a second-half comeback attempt from ninth-seeded Baylor for an 83-71 victory on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Clarke broke Adam Morrison’s school record for points in an NCAA tournament game. He also became just the third player in tourney history with 35 points and five blocks in a game, joining Shaquille O’Neal and David Robinson.
Corey Kispert added 16 points for the Bulldogs (32-3), while Josh Perkins finished with 11 points and six assists.The Gonzaga advances to the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight season. GU will play fourth-seeded Florida State on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. Time and TV information for that game is still to be determined.
The Seminoles eliminated the Bulldogs in the Sweet 16 last season in Los Angeles.
Baylor (20-14) was led by 17-point efforts from Mark Vital and Makai Mason.
The Zags shot 54.4 percent from the floor and 35 percent from deep, while Baylor shot 41.7 percent overall and 19 percent from three-point range. GU outrebounded the Bears 39-27, including a 13-12 advantage on the offensive glass.
