Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few, who was cited for DUI last month near Coeur d’Alene, will miss the team’s two exhibition games and the season opener vs. Dixie State on Nov. 9.

Few also will not attend GU’s annual Kraziness in the Kennel on Saturday afternoon. He’s expected to return for Gonzaga’s probable top-five showdown against Texas on Nov. 13 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

“I have had a month to reflect on the regretful decisions I made on Sept. 6,” Few said in a school release. “I again offer my sincere apology and I remain committed to learning from this mistake. As a consequence of my error in judgment, I will not be present at Kraziness in the Kennel and the first three games of our season.

“I know this impacts our student-athletes and the coaching staff as we begin the season. I understand the severity of my actions and am sorry for the impact this consequence has on our team. Thank you again to those who have supported me, my family, and our program throughout this process.”

Assistant coach Brian Michaelson will assume head coaching duties for the games Few will miss – Oct. 31 vs. Eastern Oregon, Nov. 5 vs. Lewis-Clark State and Nov. 9 vs. Dixie State.

This story will be updated.