Gonzaga versus Baylor, the most anticipated matchup of the young college basketball season, won’t be played Saturday after one player and one non-student-athlete in GU’s travel party tested positive for COVID-19.

The top-ranked Zags and second-ranked Bears were scheduled to play at 10 a.m. PT on CBS at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, three days after both teams posted impressive victories at the same venue.

“Following surveillance testing for COVID-19, one student-athlete and one non-student-athlete of the Gonzaga men’s basketball travel party produced positive results,” Gonzaga and Baylor said in a joint statement. “The student-athlete did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia.

“In consultation with the Indiana State Health Commissioner, the Marion County Public Health Director and both team physicians, Gonzaga and Baylor have mutually agreed today’s game will not be played. Both teams have agreed to attempt to reschedule the game at a later date.”

