Gonzaga’s Drew Timme announced Wednesday he is returning to the Gonzaga men’s basketball team for his junior season and won’t pursue professional options.

Timme’s return solidifies the Zags’ roster, which includes the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class. Gonzaga should be in the mix for the No. 1 ranking in the preseason poll.

“After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to return to Gonzaga,” Timme said in a GU release. “I am excited to come back to Spokane and continue my collegiate career. I appreciate everything I’ve learned so far from the Gonzaga coaching staff, and look forward to growing my game more. I love playing at GU, being a part of the program, and can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country again.”

Timme was a key player last season for the Zags, who won their first 31 games before falling to Baylor in the national championship game. He won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award and earned numerous second-team All-American honors.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward from Richardson, Texas, led the WCC in scoring (19.0 points) and field-goal accuracy (65.5%), the latter ranking third nationally.

