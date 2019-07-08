Gary Bell Jr., one of the best three-point shooters in Gonzaga history and a steady force at both ends of the court, is returning to the Zags as a graduate assistant coach.

Bell has played professionally in Poland, France and Greece after finishing at Gonzaga in 2015. Jorge Sanz will serve as video coordinator in his second season as a graduate assistant, according to a GU release.

Bell played in 135 games, starting 124, from 2012-15. He was remarkably consistent, as demonstrated by his career highs and lows in minutes (28.9 in 2012, 27.8 in 2015), points (11.0 in 2014, 8.2 in 2015), assists (2.1 in 2013, 1.7 in 2014) and rebounding (2.9 in 2014, 2.2 in 2013).

Bell stepped into the starting lineup alongside fellow freshman guard Kevin Pangos in the 2012 season and that combination rarely changed for four seasons. Bell made WCC All-Freshman team in 2012 and honorable mention in 2013. He was a second-team selection and the WCC Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 as the Zags reached the Elite Eight.

Bell is eighth in program history with 219 three-pointers and 25th on the scoring list (1,219 points). He made 41 percent of his career three-point attempts and played in 10 NCAA tournament games, tied for fifth in program history.

Bell was a standout at Kentridge High in Kent, Washington. He was No. 53 on ESPN’s top 60 in the 2011 recruiting class.