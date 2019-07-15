Brandon Clarke had a delayed start to the NBA Summer League while waiting for his draft-night trade from Oklahoma City to Memphis to become official on July 7.

That limited the former Gonzaga standout’s practice time leading up to Summer League in Las Vegas and Clarke was on the sidelines for the Grizzlies’ first game.

None of that prevented Clarke from being named Summer League MVP on Monday afternoon.

Clarke averaged 14.6 points and his dunk with 10 seconds left in the semifinals helped propel Memphis into the title game against Minnesota on Monday night.

In five games, the 6-foot-8 Clarke made 57 percent of his field-goal attempts, including 4 of 8 3-pointers, and averaged 8.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.6 assists in 21.4 minutes.

Clarke, selected No. 21 overall, was joined on the Summer League first team by New Orleans’ Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen, Miami’s Kendrick Nunn and New York’s Mitchell Robinson.

Memphis players have been named MVP in four of the last seven years.

Former Gonzaga standout Rui Hachimura was named to the second team. Hachimura made 50 percent of his shots while averaging 19.3 points and 7 rebounds for Washington, which drafted him ninth overall. He played in three of five games.

Hachimura was joined on the second team by Miami’s Chris Boucher, New Orleans’ Jaxson Hayes, Portland’s Anfernee Simons and San Antonio’s Lonnie Walker IV.

Note: Former Washington star Matisse Thybulle also had an impressive Summer League, averaging 11.6 points, 2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers.