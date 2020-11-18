Killian Tillie’s name wasn’t called during Wednesday’s NBA draft.

It was a bit of a disappointment for the former Gonzaga standout, who was projected as a second-round pick on numerous mock drafts.

The 6-foot-10 native of France signed a free-agent deal with the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night following the draft. He will see if he can follow in the footsteps of several former Zags that weren’t drafted but made NBA rosters at some point in the last decade. That list includes Zach Norvell Jr., Johnathan Williams, Kyle Wiltjer, David Stockton, Elias Harris and Jeremy Pargo.

Tillie was hoping to become the fifth Zag drafted in the last four years and the eighth selected in the last decade.

Tillie averaged 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds as a senior and 12.9 points and 5.9 boards as a sophomore in his two seasons as a starter. He came off the bench on GU’s 2017 national runner-up squad and as a junior behind Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura when he had ankle surgery just before start of the regular season.

Tillie connected on 44.4% of his career three-point attempts. He played in 108 out of 146 possible games due to a variety of injuries, which probably was a concern for some NBA teams.