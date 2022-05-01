With potentially both of its starting frontcourt players splitting for the NBA, Gonzaga made a splash addition through the transfer portal on Sunday, grabbing a commitment from an SEC transfer who was once considered the nation’s third-rated high-school center.

Former LSU center Efton Reid committed to Gonzaga on Sunday afternoon, announcing his plans through Instagram approximately one month after entering the transfer portal.

“Let’s get to work!! @zagmbb” Reid posted.

The 6-foot-11, 238-pound center started in all 32 games for an LSU team that lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament and could play a pivotal role at Gonzaga if the Bulldogs happen to lose Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme to the NBA.

Holmgren is thought to be a lock as one of the top three picks in the 2022 NBA Draft while Timme declared for the draft while signing with an NCAA certified agent, which would allow him to return to school for his senior season. Among Gonzaga’s remaining frontcourt players, sixth man Anton Watson was the only one to play significant minutes for the Bulldogs in 2021-22, averaging 17.8 minutes.

A native of Richmond, Virginia, Reid was the only 32-game starter for the Tigers, averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while playing 19.6 minutes per contest. Reid scored eight total points and grabbed five rebounds while playing 37 minutes in the NCAA tournament against Iowa State.

Reid scored a season-high 16 points in his college debut against Louisiana Monroe and had a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in an 89-49 win over Northwestern State.

The former five-star prospect is one of 11 LSU players to have entered the portal since the 2021-22 season culminated. The mass exodus took place after the Tigers fired coach Will Wade when the school received notice of allegations detailing seven Level I violation allegations in LSU’s program. In addition to 11 LSU players entering the portal, two others have declared for the NBA and all four commits in the 2022 and 2023 classes have reopened their recruitment.