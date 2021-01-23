SPOKANE — Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double as the top-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team crushed Pacific 95-49 on Saturday night for its 19th consecutive victory dating to last season.

Corey Kispert had 16 points and Joel Ayayi scored 12 for Gonzaga (15-0 overall, 6-0 West Coast Conference), which won its 47th consecutive home game — the longest active streak in the nation. Suggs finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Daniss Jenkins scored 17 points for Pacific (5-3, 2-2), which tried to play its slowdown game but was undone by poor shooting.

Gonzaga shot 49% while Pacific made a mere 27.9% of its attempts, including 2 of 16 from three-point range.

Timme scored 11 points as Gonzaga jumped to a 26-5 lead in less than eight minutes. Pacific made two of its first 14 shots, while Gonzaga shot 60% in that span.

Pacific trailed 34-10 with just over eight minutes left in the first half. The Tigers made four of their first 19 shots.

Advertising

Suggs scored to give Gonzaga a 52-21 lead at halftime. The 31-point margin was built on 53% shooting, along with seven three-pointers. Pacific shot 27% in the first period and committed 10 turnovers.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 15-4 run, and Kispert’s three-pointer pushed the lead to 67-25.

The Tigers lead the WCC in scoring defense at 61.4 points per game, but could not stop the Zags, who lead the nation with an average of 94.4 points per game.

Gonzaga visits San Diego on Thursday.