The West Coast Conference earlier this week announced scheduling changes to accommodate the Zags and keep them in the conference after months of rumors connecting them to the Mountain West.

There are growing indications Gonzaga will remain in the WCC after months of discussing a possible move to the Mountain West Conference.

“For next season, it doesn’t look promising,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson told the San Diego Union-Tribune at the Final Four in San Antonio. “I’d put it like this: Today is today, none of us can predict tomorrow.

“We’re going to continue to grow our league. We’ll keep improving ourselves and see what happens.”

The WCC earlier this week announced Gonzaga-friendly changes regarding scheduling and distribution of NCAA Tournament revenue. Those changes include cutting the WCC schedule from 18 to 16 games to lighten the impact on a team’s RPI during the conference season.

Gonzaga’s RPI typically drops in WCC play with the bottom half of the conference carrying high RPIs. Four WCC schools have RPIs of 258 or higher and Pacific is No. 190.

The WCC Tournament format was adjusted to give the top two seeds a bye into the semifinal round, eliminating the possibility of an upset in the quarterfinal round that could damage a team’s at-large resume.

“You look at what the West Coast Conference did to accommodate them,” Thompson said. “Congratulations, that’s a good deal for them. There are just some things in there that I don’t think our membership would have accepted.

“They’re offering some things that probably don’t make sense for our league. Most conferences are adding games. They’re going to fewer games. We’ve increased our (NCAA Tournament) unit bonus, but what I’m hearing they’re doing, we’re not going to do that.”