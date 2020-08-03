Corey Kispert is coming back to Gonzaga for his senior season.

Kispert announced Monday morning that he will withdraw from the NBA draft and not pursue any professional options. The Zags’ leader called it the toughest decision in his 21 years.

Kispert weighed the potential impact of COVID-19 on the upcoming season, the likelihood of being a second-round draft pick and the chance to chase a national championship. He opted to wear a Gonzaga uniform for his final collegiate season.

“The Gonzaga Bulldogs have some unfinished business to attend to,” Kispert said in a GU release. “Returning to school gives me the best opportunity to not only improve my game to be ready for the NBA, but also to give my best and final shot at the national championship that we have been coming so close to for years.

“I am excited so excited to get to work with the phenomenal team we have this year. And of course, I look forward to playing for the greatest basketball fans and community in the country.”

The 6-foot-7 Kispert is the final and possibly the most important piece to Gonzaga’s roster. He joined guard Joel Ayayi in removing their names from the NBA draft. WCC player of the year Filip Petrusev decided to sign with a team in his native Serbia and remain in the draft.

Kispert led Gonzaga in minutes per game (32.9) and made 3-pointers (78) and was second in scoring at 13.9 points. He connected on 43.8% of his 3-point attempts and 81% at the foul line.

As a junior, Kispert was All-WCC first team, U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District IX second team, the Division I-AAA men’s scholar athlete of the year and a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.