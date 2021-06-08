SPOKANE — Gonzaga promoted Chris Standiford to director of athletics on Tuesday after the announcement that Mike Roth is retiring at the end of August after 24 years of leading the Bulldogs’ sports programs.

Standiford has been a member of the Gonzaga staff for 31 years and currently is the deputy director of athletics. Roth announced Monday that he would retire.

“Words cannot convey my gratitude and the admiration I have for Mike Roth,” Standiford said. “As a mentor for over 30 years, he has shown grace, patience and trust.”

Standiford was hired at Gonzaga in 1993. Currently, he’s responsible for daily operation and oversight of the department. The Spokane native also provides operational administrative support for Gonzaga’s highly successful men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Roth, 64, has spent a total of 34 years at Gonzaga.

He was named acting athletic director in 1997 and was given the job permanently the next year.

Rainiers roll

Jack Reinheimer hit a three-run homer and the Tacoma Rainiers earned a 7-3 victory over visiting Salt Lake.

Tacoma’s Jarred Kelenic had a sacrifice fly in his first game since being sent down from the Mariners. He was 0 for 3, grounding out twice and striking out once.