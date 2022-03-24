Gonzaga’s run back to the NCAA tournament title game was cut short in the Sweet 16.

Arkansas stunned the Bulldogs with a 74-68 win in San Francisco on Thursday, knocking off the top-seeded team and returning to the Elite 8 for the second-straight year.

The Razorbacks (18-7) bogged the game down, forcing 15 turnovers and fouling out Chet Holmgren after playing 23 minutes. They were led by 21 points from JD Notae and 15 from Jaylin Williams, who also grabbed 12 rebounds.

Drew Timme led the Zags with 25 points, who shot just 37.5% from the field and 5 of 21 on three-pointers.

The loss will likely be the last game for Holmgren, who is expected to be a top pick in the NBA draft. Nembhard, who shot just 2 of 11 from the field after an excellent performance against Memphis, will also leave as a senior.

Arkansas advances to play the winner of Texas Tech and Duke in the Elite 8.