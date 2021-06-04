EUGENE, Ore — Alek Jacob fired a four-hit shutout as Gonzaga opened play in the NCAA baseball regional in Eugene with a 3-0 victory over Louisiana State.

Jacob, a junior from North Central High in Spokane, struck out nine Tigers, including two in the ninth inning. He improved to 8-1 on the season with a 2.28 ERA.

The Zags (34-17) move on to face Oregon (38-14), which was a 13-10 winner over Central Connecticut State (28-14). LSU (34-23) will face Central Connecticut in a loser-out game Saturday.

Guthrie Morrison, out of Ballard High, had two singles and an RBI for the Zags. Ernie Yake had a double, a single and an RBI. Brett Harris had two singles and an RBI and Grayson Sterling had a triple and a single.

In the Fort Worth regional, Greg Fuchs of Mercer Island had a three-run homer, but his Oregon State team (34-23) lost 6-5 to Dallas Baptist (38-15).

ROWING

• Four products of the rowing program at the University of Washington have been named to represent the United States in the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

Advertising

Named to the women’s eight boat were coxswain Katelin Guregian (2009 graduate) and rowers Brooke Mooney (2018) and Jessica Thoennes (2018).

Named to the men’s eight team was Ben Davison (2019).

Guregian (née Snyder) was a coxswain for the UW men’s team and led the varsity eight to the IRA national title in 2009. She won an Olympic gold medal with the U.S. women’s team in 2016 and has led the U.S. team to five World titles.

MINOR LEAGUES

• Luis Torrens had a two-run homer and a single, but that’s all that went right for Tacoma as the Rainiers (13-13) lost 8-2 at home against Salt Lake (11-15).

• Kaden Polcovich had two homers among his three hits, and finished with three RBI as the Everett AquaSox (17-11) had 17 hits in a 13-2 home victory over Hillsboro (12-16). Patrick Frick added four hits, one a double, for the winners.

SOCCER

• OL Reign announced it has extended the contract of forward Ally Watt through the 2023. Watt joined OL Reign in December 2020 in a trade with North Carolina. Since her arrival, the forward has been recovering from the ACL tear that ended her rookie season.

HOCKEY

• Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips has been named both the player of the year and the goaltender of the year for the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League. Wolf finished 18-3-0-0 in 22 games with a 1.80 goals-against average, .940 save percentage, and four shutouts. In other WHL awards, Cole Fonstad and Gage Goncalves of Everett will share the top scorer award in the U.S. Division, each with 34 points in 23 games.