Spoiler alert: the Gonzaga women apparently will play Arkansas Little Rock in a first-round NCAA tournament game Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.
In a shocking oversight Monday afternoon, ESPNU inadvertently displayed part of the women’s bracket on its home page — almost four hours before the NCAA selection show was scheduled to air.
Unless the bracket was a mistake — or the NCAA selection committee makes last-minute changes — the Zags (28-4) will play UALR (21-10) at 4 p.m. in Gill Coliseum on the campus of Oregon State University.
Oregon State, the fourth-seed, will play 13 seed Boise State.
The winners will play on Monday for a berth in the regionals in Albany, N.Y.
Gonzaga earned its NCAA berth long ago, going 27-3 in what turned out to be the best regular season in program history.
They went on to earn an at-large berth in the NCAAs after losing to BYU in the finals of the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.