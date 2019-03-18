Spoiler alert: the Gonzaga women apparently will play Arkansas Little Rock in a first-round NCAA tournament game Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

In a shocking oversight Monday afternoon, ESPNU inadvertently displayed part of the women’s bracket on its home page — almost four hours before the NCAA selection show was scheduled to air.

Unless the bracket was a mistake — or the NCAA selection committee makes last-minute changes — the Zags (28-4) will play UALR (21-10) at 4 p.m. in Gill Coliseum on the campus of Oregon State University.

Oregon State, the fourth-seed, will play 13 seed Boise State.

The winners will play on Monday for a berth in the regionals in Albany, N.Y.

Gonzaga earned its NCAA berth long ago, going 27-3 in what turned out to be the best regular season in program history.

They went on to earn an at-large berth in the NCAAs after losing to BYU in the finals of the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas.