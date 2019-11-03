LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton substitute Cenk Tosun scored deep in injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw against 10-man Tottenham in a Premier League game overshadowed by André Gomes’ serious injury on Sunday.

The visitors were left hanging on after Son Heung-min was sent off in the 79th minute for a late challenge on Gomes. Both sets of players appeared shaken at the extent of the injury to Gomes’ right ankle as medics treated the Portuguese midfielder before he was stretchered off.

TV replays suggested Gomes landed awkwardly after Son’s challenge. Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed Son a yellow card, then changed it to red and the Spurs forward left the field in tears.

Son had earlier capitalized on a mislaid pass from Everton defender Alex Iwobi to slide in Deli Alli, who surged past a defender before opening the scoring in the 63rd.

Everton might have had a penalty after Alli appeared to handle the ball in the 70th but a lengthy VAR check went against the Toffees.

The hosts pushed for the equalizer after Son’s sending off and it came in the 97th minute, when Tosun headed in from close range after Lucas Digne crossed.

Advertising

Tottenham’s Harry Kane missed the game through illness. Mauricio Pochettino played Lucas Moura in the England striker’s place, with Ben Davies coming in for the suspended Danny Rose.

Spurs is 11th after 11 rounds with 13 points, two points more than 17th-place Everton.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports