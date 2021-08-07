DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber rebounded from his shortest start of the season to strike out a career-high nine, pitching the Colorado Rockies to a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

The Rockies used five home runs to win 14-2 Friday night but didn’t leave the yard Saturday. They had four doubles, one by Brendan Rodgers that extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

Rodgers left in the sixth after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from reliever Zach Pop. The team announced he had a bruised right hand and is day-to-day.

Gomber (9-6) threw 40 pitches in one inning of work Sunday at San Diego but looked strong in six innings against Miami. He allowed five hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out the last four he faced.

Connor Joe drove in a career-high four runs with a sacrifice fly in the second, an RBI double in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth. C.J. Cron, who hit two homers Friday night, had a two-run double in the fourth.

Colorado got all its runs off starter Jesús Luzardo (3-5). The Rockies scored three times in the fourth and three more in the fifth to build a 7-0 lead.

Lewis Brinson, who had three hits, doubled and scored for the Marlins. Brian Anderson had a two-run single and Jorge Alfaro added an RBI double in Miami’s four-run seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (rotator cuff strain) threw his first bullpen since going on the 10-day injured list July 17, retroactive to July 14.

Rockies: Pitching coach Steve Foster was away from the team due to an illness that is not COVID-19 related. Manager Bud Black said Foster was feeling ill before Friday’s game and was sent home. He tested negative for the virus. “He’s got the flu — Type A — but he’s feeling better,” Black said. “It was a little rough yesterday. I think he’s got the old-fashioned flu and hopefully be back in a few days.”

SMOKY MOUNTAINS

The air quality in Denver was poor due to the fires in the West. A haze covered the area and obscured the view of the Rocky Mountains.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Freeland (2-6, 4.46 ERA) starts Sunday for the Rockies despite leaving his last outing after being hit on the foot with a line drive. X-rays were negative and he has felt good enough to keep his turn in the rotation. The Marlins had not announced a starter.

