Michael Bradley, an alternate who finished second Sunday in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y., has been added to the field because he finished in the top 10.

SNOQUALMIE — Loren Roberts and Tom Jenkins have withdrawn from the Boeing Classic and have been replaced by Rod Spittle and Fran Quinn from the alternates list.

Roberts, a gifted putter nicknamed “Boss of the Moss,” won the Boeing Classic in 2009. He has a wrist injury. No reason was given for the withdrawal of Jenkins, who co-holds the tournament record of 61, which he shot in 2006.

Far down the alternates list this week are two former Boeing Classic champions, David Eger (2005) and Jay Don Blake (2012).

The three-day, 78-player tournament begins Friday at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

One fun Rumble

The annual Rumble at the Ridge tournament Monday was won by the National Purchasing Partners team led by former Seahawk Alonzo Mitz. He played with Christine Kim, Coral Ledford and David Curry and the foursome finished at 13-under par in the scramble format.

Rumble at the Ridge groups are led by a celebrity, often a former Seahawk. Participants visited the Virginia Mason Athletic Complex on Sunday where Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson spoke to the group.

Celebrities in the event included former Boeing and Ford executive Alan Mulally, former Seahawks Jim Zorn, Jacob Green and Steve Hutchinson, Mariner analyst Bill Krueger and P.J. Carlesimo, who coached the SuperSonics in their final Seattle season.

BOEING CLASSIC NOTES

• The free Boeing Classic Youth Clinic for ages 6 to 18 will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the driving range of the The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. No clubs are needed. The instructors will be Brian Mogg and Skip Kendall.

• Mogg and Kendall have received sponsor’s exemptions into the tournament, along with Gary Hallberg, Brian Henninger and Willie Wood. Mogg, a Pierce County native, has an international reputation as an excellent instructor. Someone who successfully lobbied for him to get an exemption last year was Russell Wilson.

• Bernhard Langer, who will try to win the Boeing Classic for a third time, was named recipient of the PGA Tour’s Payne Stewart Award on Monday. The award was in recognition of his “supreme level of character and sportsmanship, his professionalism and the distinguished manner in which he embraces the values of golf,” according to the announcement.

LOCAL GOLF NOTES

• A program started 21 years ago in Bellevue continues to expand nationally. The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America has assumed leadership of First Green, a program centered on golf courses as environmental “learning labs” for students in middle school and high school. First Green provides hands-on environmental science and horticulture lessons.

• John Bodenhamer, former executive director of the Pacific Northwest Golf Association and Washington State Golf Association, recently had his responsibilities expanded at the United States Golf Association. Bodenhamer, a senior managing director at the USGA, now will be in charge of all USGA championship operations inside and outside the ropes. Bodenhamer went to the USGA in 2011. He graduated from Lakes High and then played on the national championship golf team at Brigham Young. He won the Washington State Amateur in 1981.