Washington’s top player, Noah Woolsey, tied for ninth after a 70-67—137 on the 7,292-yard, par-71 layout.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Being in ninth place was the common spot for the Washington men’s golf team as the Huskies opened the spring season at the Arizona Intercollegiate at Sewailo Golf Club.

The Huskies were in ninth place after two rounds Monday, with an 282-281—563 coming in at 5 under. Arizona State leads the 16-team field at 21 under with one round to go Tuesday.

Washington’s top player, Noah Woolsey, was tied for ninth after a 70-67—137 on the 7,292-yard, par-71 layout. His 5-under score was seven strokes off the pace set by Chandler Phillips of Texas A&M (67-63—130).

“Noah played very well today and nearly had a hole-in-one, but he’s been consistent in our tournaments this year and continues to be at the top of our lineup,” said UW coach Alan Murray. “All of our guys bounced back after a slightly rough start and I wouldn’t be surprised if we have a great round tomorrow. This has been a positive week for our group and we just want to finish strong.”

Jan Schneider and Henry Lee each had an even-par 142 for the Huskies. Freshmen Paul Margolis and Padraic Sim were each at 3-over 145.