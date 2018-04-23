The Bruins are on top of the individual scoreboard as well as Patty Tavatanakit and Lilia Vu are tied at 6-under 138.

UCLA golfers improved by a stroke in their second round Monday of the Pac-12 Women’s Championship at Broadmoor Golf Club in Seattle and will go into the final round with a six-stroke lead over USC.

The Bruins are on top of the individual scoreboard as well as Patty Tavatanakit and Lilia Vu are tied at 6-under 138.

Host Washington is sixth in the team race with a 588 total, which trails UCLA’s 573 by 15 strokes. Washington State is ninth at 599. Sarah Rhee of the Huskies, who was tied for the individual lead after a 68 the first day, slipped to a 73 and is tied for fifth at 3-under 141. Madison Odiorne was the top Cougar, tied for seventh at 2-under 142.

MEN’S GOLF

• Washington’s Carl Yuan is fifth after two rounds of the Pac-12 Championships with a 7-under 135 at Rolling Hills Country Club near Los Angeles. UW (712) is tied for ninth and Washington State (715) is 11th. The Huskies trail leading USC by 25 strokes.

• Seattle University is sixth in the Western Athletic Conference Championship in Hutchinson, Kan. The Redhawks trail leader Utah Valley by nine strokes. Joe Harvie and Gabe Spach each had 2-over 72s for SU.

BASEBALL

• Ivan Estrella’s two-run homer in the seventh inning was the difference as Texas Rio Grande Valley (20-21) posted a 5-3 victory over host Washington (18-18). Willie MacIver had a homer, a single and two RBI for UW.

• Jake Taylor had three hits and three RBI as Seattle U (26-11) was a 9-2 winner over Puget Sound (15-21) at Bannerwood Park. SU’s Conner O’Brien also had three hits.

• Parker McFadden, a junior at WSU, was named the Pac-12 pitcher of the week after throwing the first five innings of the Cougars’ combined no-hitter against Santa Clara.

• Gonzaga’s Daniel Bies is the West Coast Conference pitcher of the week after a 6-0 shutout of league-leading San Francisco. He struck out 11 in the complete game.