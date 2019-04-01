UNIVERSITY PLACE — It’s pretty certain college golfers are enjoying the new poa annua greens at Chambers Bay Golf Course.

Two players, Hidetoshi Yoshihara of UCLA and Tommy Stephenson of Fresno State, fired 9-under 62s at the 2015 U.S. Open course during the second round Monday of the Redhawk Invitational.

Yoshihara, the individual leader at 13-under 129, eagled the first hole and added seven birdies without a bogey on the 6,998-yard, par-71 layout. Stephenson, who opened with a 74, had two eagles, six birdies and a bogey in his 62.

The course has been closed since Oct. 1 as the greens were converted from fescue grass to poa annua. Seattle University is the host of this two-day tournament and then the course will open to the public Wednesday.

Grant Forrest of the University of San Diego shot a 63 in the 2014 version of this tournament. The professional course record is the 64 Adam Scott shot in the final round of the U.S. Open.

UCLA posted a 31-under 537 after two rounds to lead by four strokes over Fresno State. Seattle U is tied for sixth at 4 under and Gonzaga is 17th at 10 over.

NOTES

• Henry Wingo and Will Bruin scored as the host Tacoma Defiance, the old Sounders FC 2, posted a 2-1 victory over Sacramento in the United Soccer League.

• Seattle U’s Shianne Smith was named the softball pitcher of the week in the Western Athletic Conference. In two relief appearances, she went 51/3 innings with 10 strikeouts and no hits.