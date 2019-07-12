LAKEWOOD — Two local favorites got knocked off Friday, setting up a Californian against a Canadian in the finals of the Pacific Northwest Golf Association’s Men’s Amateur at Tacoma Country and Golf Club.

Josh McCollum, from Upland, Calif., and the Chico State University golf team, upset Joe Highsmith, beating the Pepperdine player and the Sahalee Players champion on his home course, 4 and 3, in the quarterfinals Friday morning. McCollum then was a 5-and-4 winner over Carson Barry of Eagle, Idaho, in the semis.

In the final, McCollum will face Laurent Desmarchais, an 18-year-old member of the Canadian National Junior Team from Longuevil, Quebec. In the semifinal, Desmarchais won the final three holes for a 1-up victory over Jacob Koppenberg, 32, of Bellingham. The final will be 36 holes beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

ROWING

• Sam Halbert, a member of the University of Washington crew from Redmond, and Madison Molitor from Moses Lake, who just graduated from the UW program, were on the U.S. men’s eight team that finished fourth in its heat at the World Rowing Cup III in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The team will now race in the repêchages. Those two are among a dozen either current or former Huskies named to the U.S. team for the Under-23 world championships. Other current UW underclassmen on the team are David Bridges, George Esau and Adam Gold. Other 2019 graduates on the team are Eli Maesner, Evan Olson, Chris Carlson and Andrew Gaard. The women’s roster includes three underclassmen in Teal Cohen, Molly Gallaher and Lark Skov. Also, UW coach Michael Callahan (men’s eight) and assistant Sergio Espinoza (coxed four) are on the coaching staff.

REIGN FC

• Goalkeeper Scout Watson has been placed on the season-ending injury list after suffering a concussion in practice a month ago. Watson joined the Reign during the preseason as a nonroster invitee and then was signed May 22.