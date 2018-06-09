The English golfer held on during a rainy day at White Horse Golf Club.

KINGSTON — On a tournament day interrupted by a nearly two-hour delay after a rain-and-hail deluge, English golfer Trish Johnson played superbly and holds a four-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the Suquamish Clearwater Legends Cup at White Horse Golf Club.

Johnson, 52, shot a 6-under 66 in the Legends Tour event. She was 5-under after playing 10 holes before “the heavens opened” as she described it just before 3 p.m. When play resumed, she played the remaining holes 1-under.

Tied for second entering the final 18 holes in the 36-hole tournament are a pair of Minnesota golfers, Michele Redman and Lisa Grimes, at 2-under. The only other golfer under par on the 5,505-yard test Saturday was Michelle McGann, at 1-under.

“At least we finished,” McGann said. “When we were sitting out on the 14th fairway, the hail was coming down, and we didn’t think we were going to make it.”

Weather remains on the minds of tournament officials, and Sunday’s tee times have been moved up one hour to 9 a.m. for the first of the 15 twosomes to avoid an incoming weather system. Johnson and Grimes will tee off last at 11:20 a.m.

Johnson, who has played on eight European Solheim Cup teams, won last year’s Senior LPGA Championship. She is a three-time winner on the LPGA Tour and 19-time winner on the European Tour.

JoAnne Carner, 79, the Kirkland native who is the undisputed best female golfer in state history, was 2-over par through 13 holes when the storm hit, but as she put it, “I lost it when we came back.” She finished with a 5-over 77.

Carner, two-time winner of the U.S. Women’s Open, has an exemption into the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open July 12-15 at the Chicago Golf Club and plans to play.

It was a debut day on the Legends Tour for another player with state ties. Wendy Ward, who lives on a cattle ranch near Edwall, outside Spokane, finished 1-over 73 before the storm struck. Her round included making a 48-foot putt on No. 9 but later three-putting from 12 feet on the par-3 17th hole. She saved par on the par-4 18th hole with a sand save.

Ward said she has been doing more teaching than playing and that the 73 was her best round of the year.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun competing out here,” Ward said of joining the Legends Tour. After the four-time winner on the LPGA Tour made her final putt on No. 18, she kissed her caddie, who happens to be her husband, Nate Hair, a good golfer himself who won the state Masters 40 men’s amateur title in 2014.

The purse for the no-cut, 30-player tournament is $175,000 and the winner’s share is $25,000.

The Legends Tour is the official senior tour of the Ladies Professional Golf Association. Golfers are age 45 and older. The tournament is believed to be the first visit of a national tour to a Kitsap County course. The tournament is scheduled to return next year.

Many of the competitors participated in the LPGA Tour’s Safeco Classic that ran from 1982-99 at the Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent.

“It’s great to be back in the Northwest again,” said McGann.

Notes

• Free shuttles will operate Sunday from the Kingston and Bainbridge Island ferries to the tournament for foot passengers. Adult admission to the tournament is $15, and children 12-and-under are free. Boeing employees with Boeing ID also get in free.

• White Horse Golf Club, which opened in 2007, is a property of the Suquamish Indian Tribe.