Topgolf’s first permanent foray into the Seattle market will be different than anything the popular sports entertainment chain has made its name on.

The company has opened driving range-lounge fusions worldwide and had its swing simulator installed at dozens of independent golf courses and driving ranges across the country.

In Kirkland, the two will fuse into a first-of-its-kind combination of upscale lounge and golf simulator, a bet the company is making to bring its brand to a more urban environment, called “Topgolf Lounge.”

Checking in at 7,761 square feet, the facility will feature four “hitting bays” open to the public — at a to-be-determined rate — and one additional VIP space. But, unlike a normal Topgolf facility, these bays won’t look out onto a real-life driving range, rather a screen using Topgolf’s TopTracer swing simulator.

President Ron Powers described it as “eatertainment” and promised an “incredible bar, massive outdoor patio space and interactive sports games.”

It isn’t the first indoor golfing experience in the Pacific Northwest, nor is it the first swing simulator open to the public. But it will almost certainly be the swankiest.

Currently six local courses, ranges and shops feature Topgolf’s TopTracer swing technology. Still craving a specifically crafted virtual golfing experience? There’s also the Back Nine in Lynnwood, which serves food and drinks, too.

Topgolf Lounge is the latest tenant to announce plans to occupy space in Kirkland Urban, 12-acre new mixed-use complex blocks from the city’s waterfront. Shake Shack recently announced its second Seattle-area location would open there, and its website boasts QFC as its anchor tenant.

Google was also reported to be in talks to lease office space in the mixed-use project, but the Puget Sound Business Journal reported last week the technology company was backing out and that the building would be sold upon completion.

Six thousand people came through then-Safeco Field over Presidents Day weekend in 2017, when Topgolf debuted a pop-up version of the game, Topgolf Crush. That allowed fans to hit real golf balls from the upper concourse into the outfield — no simulation.