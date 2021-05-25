UNIVERSITY PLACE — The top two seeded twosomes were knocked out in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Amateur Men’s Four-Ball on Tuesday at Chambers Bay.

Kelly Chinn of Great Falls, Va., and David Ford of Peachtree Corners, Ga., the top seeds from two days of qualifying, lost 3 and 1 to the No. 8 seeds, Kiko Francisco Coelho and Leopoldo Herrera III, both of Florida.

The No. 2-seeds, Brent Ito of Ardsley, N.Y., and Patrick Sullivan of Grosse Pointe, Mich., were upended by the 10th seeds, Tyler Anderson and Devin Johnson, both of Illinois. Earlier in the day, in the round of 16, Ito and Sullivan knocked off the last Northwest pair, Jacob Koppenberg of Bellingham and Reid Hatley of Hayden Lake, Idaho, 3 and 1.

Davis Chatfield and Palmer Jackson, teammates at Notre Dame, led just once in their match. Fortunately for them, it was with a birdie-2 on the 21st hole to beat Luke Potter of Encinitas, Calif., and Preston Summerhays of Scottsdale, Ariz.

It’s understandable why one quarterfinal match didn’t finish before dark. In their round-of-16 match, Californians Blake Hathcoat and Michael Slesinski needed 25 holes to win.

MORE GOLF

• Despite a shaky start, defending champion Colin Inglis built his lead to five strokes at the Washington Open Invitational. The professional from Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City, Ore., had a 2-under 70 for an 11-under 133. He opened with a double-bogey, but finished his day with six birdies, two bogeys and the double on the 6,707-yard, par-72 Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent. Jeff Coston of Semiahmoo had a 72 and is at 6-under 138 along with amateur Federico Gutierrez of Mexico.

BASEBALL

• Six different Tacoma pitchers threw one inning of scoreless baseball as the Rainiers (10-8) scored a 4-2 home victory over Round Rock (10-8) for their fifth consecutive Triple-A West victory.

• Julio Rodriquez had three singles and a walk and raised his average to .325 as Everett (13-6) was a 5-3 winner over host Vancouver (12-7).