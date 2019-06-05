KINGSTON, Kitsap County – Many of the top senior women golfers on the planet will tee it up Friday and Saturday in the second Suquamish Clearwater Legends Cup at White Horse Golf Club.

There was good news for players and fans Wednesday when it was informally announced that the tournament will return for a third time next year.

“The tournament is definitely coming back next year and hopefully for many years after that,” said White Horse general manager Bruce Christy.

This year’s tournament, presented by Boeing, originally was scheduled for the weekend but was moved to Friday-Saturday months ago because of the World Golf Hall of Fame induction dinner set for Sunday at Pebble Beach, Calif.

Jan Stephenson, who is playing here, is one of five inductees. A handful of other entrants in this 40-woman field are obligated to attend the event. To accommodate fans who need to work part of Friday, the earliest tee time is 11 a.m. Saturday’s play also starts at 11 a.m.

The Legends Tour is for golfers over age 45 and was founded in 2000.

The oldest player in the field is guaranteed to be among the most popular. Kirkland native JoAnne Carner, 80, is a two-time winner of the U.S. Women’s Open and won a total of 43 LPGA events after turning pro after winning five U.S. Amateur titles.

“It’s getting easier to shoot my age,” Carner joked Wednesday during a practice round. She said her goal is to shoot par but said, “I’m about 30 yards shorter than last year. It’s a big adjustment.”

Carner said the fast, undulating greens at White Horse may keep scores higher for the field than might be expected.

The defending champion is Trish Johnson of London, England, who won by five strokes last year after opening with a 66 and following it with a 70.

LPGA Suquamish Clearwater Legends Cup Dates – Friday, Saturday.

What it is – LPGA Legends (age 45-and over) two day, 36-hole tournament.

Where – White Horse Golf Club, outside Kingston. Expected length 6,000 yards. Par 73 for this tournament.

Defending champion – Trish Johnson, London, England.

Tee times – Players go in twosomes starting at 11 a.m. Last tee time each day 1:50 p.m.

Admission fee – $20 for one day, $30 for both days. Children under age 12 free. Military free. Boeing employees and retirees with Boeing ID free.

Notable names in field of 40 – Jane Blalock, JoAnne Carner, Juli Inkster, Michelle McGann, Cindy Miller, Liselotte Neumann, Sandra Palmer, Hollis Stacy, Jan Stephenson, Wendy Ward. Purse – $200,000 ($25,000 to winner). Fan transportation – Free shuttle for fans who walk-on Edmonds-Kingston ferry. Free shuttle from Clearwater Casino Resort on Agate Pass. Fans who drive to tournament will be directed to shuttle lot.

NOTES – Rosie Jones (back) withdrew. . . . Four Northwest amateurs, including Leslie Folsom, who plays out of the Rainier Golf and Country Club, have been added to the field this year. . . . The tournament’s pro-am will be played Thursday. The Kaiser Permanente Women’s Amateur Scramble was played Wednesday. . . . The tees on the par-4 11th hole may be moved up Saturday to make it a driveable par-4 for long hitters. . . . Par on the tribal-owned course will be 73 for the tournament as the ninth hole will play as a par-5.