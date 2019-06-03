Two former Huskies assured themselves a spot in the U.S. Open golf championship next week through sectional qualifying Monday, and a third virtually did the same.

Richard Lee (64-68) tied for second at the qualifier in Newport Beach, Calif., to earn a spot at Pebble Beach. Alex Prugh (70-70) had to survive a playoff to earn one of the spots available in Milton, Ontario. Joel Dahmen (67-71), after winning a seven-way playoff, is the first alternate out of the crowded qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, and is fully expected to land a spot at the Open.

SOUNDERS

• Ten members of the Seattle Sounders will be joining their national teams for international play this month. On that list are Nicolás Lodeiro (Uruguay), Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru), Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador), Jordan Morris (United States), Cristian Roldan (United States), Román Torres (Panama), Joevin Jones (Trinidad & Tobago), Jordy Delem (Martinique), Gustav Svensson (Sweden) and Brad Smith (Australia).

SEATTLE PACIFIC

• Karl Lerum was named the women’s outdoor track coach of the year in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference for the second consecutive year and the ninth time in his 14 years at SPU after the Falcons won the league title.