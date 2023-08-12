SNOQUALMIE — Buckle up golf fans. The final round of the Boeing Classic figures to be a wild ride.

Stephen Ames, looking for his fourth win of the season at age 59, shot a 5-under-par 67 at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge on Saturday to take the lead entering Sunday’s final round at 10-under 134.

But many others still have a chance. Just one shot back are defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez, looking to become the first player to win this event in back-to-back years, and Steven Alker.

Kevin Sutherland, twice a runner-up in the Boeing Classic, and PGA Tour Champions Tour rookie Tim O’Neal are two shots back at 8 under.

Twelve players are within five shots of the lead, including World Golf Hall of Famers Vijay Singh (6 under), Bernhard Langer (5 under) and Ernie Els (5 under).

Seattle native Fred Couples, also a Hall of Famer, is on the fringes of contention, tied for 13th at 4 under — six shots back — after a 1-under 71.

They will all be chasing Ames, who has won five times on the 50-years-and-older tour. He said he usually does not putt well on West Coast greens, “but I’ve putted very nicely here this week.”

Ames said he does not mind having the pressure of leading entering the final round.

“It doesn’t bother me,” he said. “I’m just going to stick with my process. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Alker made seven birdies in his final 12 holes to shoot a 66. He missed a three-foot birdie putt on 18th that would have given him a share of the lead.

“It wasn’t a bad putt,” he said of the miss on the 18th. “I had my line and it just kind of jumped on me a little bit. What can you do? Just put it in the bank and let’s go tomorrow.”

Couples, playing in his first tournament in two months after undergoing hernia surgery, began the day tied for sixth after an opening-round 69.

“I’m actually doing OK,” Couples said. “I’m chipping and putting well — the putting is not crazy but it’s not bad — and I’m getting it up and down and I’m driving it better. The problem is every now and then I think I’m feeling pretty good and I try to carry a bunker.”

Couples will need card a low round Sunday to have a chance to win this event for the first time.

“If I miss all the junk and make every putt, yeah, I could maybe shoot 4 under,” he said.

Even with tough pin placements this week, he might need a couple shots lower than that on what figures to be an entertaining Sunday.

Couples made history earlier this year when he became the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters. He has been using a cart in Champions Tour events because of the hernia, but walked all 72 holes at Augusta National.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I finally had this hernia surgery and I’m still not walking yet. I just don’t feel well enough, but at Augusta, wow.”

Couples won by six shots last October in North Carolina, two weeks after turning 63, shooting a final-round 60. That, and Langer winning twice at 65 this year, gives Couples hope that he will have more legitimate chances to win this event.

“I’m a little sporadic, but when I hit it really well, I can compete with anyone at my age,” Couples said before hurrying off to see Felix Hernandez’s Mariners Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

