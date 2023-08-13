SNOQUALMIE — Even as Steven Alker, rookie Tim O’Neal, defending champ Miguel Angel Jimenez and others gamely fought to stay close, Stephen Ames was turning the final round at the Boeing Classic into his own personal flyover of the field at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge on Sunday.

Ames, in control of his game and the leaderboard from the first shot on Sunday, won for the fourth time this season on the PGA Tour Champions, shooting a 9-under-par 63 to earn a record seven-stroke victory over runner-up Jimenez.

Ames’s 19-under total also tied the Boeing Classic record for lowest score by a winner at 197. He matched Jerry Kelly’s mark set in 2017.

“And I told Alker to stand in my line (on 18),” Ames laughed. “Good thing I made the putt then. OK, well, that’s good. I do have a record, I didn’t know.”

Ames closed the tournament with four birdies and an eagle at 18 — despite Alker stepping in his line — to run away. The eagle at 18 matched his eagle to open the day at No. 1.

Back-to-back 67s on Friday and Saturday forged a one-stroke lead for Ames at 10-under par heading into Sunday. As the temperatures outside rose into the high 80s, Ames’ play got just as hot.

The 59-year-old Canadian pushed his lead from one to three on the first hole with that eagle on the opening par 5, and still had extended the margin from the one shot he had before the round to two even after Alker birdied in the same group.

Alternately, Alker, Jimenez, O’Neal and K.J. Choi, who shot 65 on Sunday to finish at 10 under, pushed forward into double digits under par. None could get closer than within two shots of Ames all day.

That’s because Ames never allowed an opening. Still leading by two entering the final five holes, Ames put together the remarkable closing run.

“I think anybody would take that, obviously,” Ames said. “Closing like that, I was just kind of freewheeling it a little bit. I hit the shots that I needed to hit coming down the end and everything just clicked and everything came out the way you usually see it. Not always does it happen like that. But I guess I was in a different time zone there when I was playing the last four holes.”

Earlier, he made putts when he needed to stay in front.

As he came to nine with a three-shot lead, Ames put his tee shot on the par 3 in the front bunker. But he deftly slipped the long sand shot to within three feet and sank the putt to save par.

Meanwhile, both Alker and Jimenez bogeyed the hole. Both dropped from 10 to 9 under and stood four strokes back at the turn, leaving only O’Neal three back. Each immediately got the stroke back on No. 10, leaving themselves and O’Neal chasing at three strokes back with eight holes to play.

“I mean, in the middle there I was starting to make some ground, I got within two,” Alker said. “You’ve just got to try and focus on your game and just head down, just try to hit a shot as good as you can, just keep hitting shots, making some putts. It is kind of frustrating, but at the same time you’ve just got to get your focus back and try and do your job.”

The two guys with local ties in the field played together on the final day.

Seattle native Fred Couples began his day within potential striking distance at 4 under, six strokes off the lead. But Couples carded a double-bogey seven on the first hole to drop back and couldn’t get back into contention from what quickly turned into a 10-stroke deficit after Ames eagled the same hole 30 minutes later.

Couples shot a final-round 73 and finished at 3 under in a tie for 26th.

Scott McCarron spent five years of his childhood growing up in Bellevue and Federal Way. He birdied the second hole to get to 5 under briefly before two subsequent bogeys on the front nine caused him to slip back and out of contention to make a run at the leaders. He shot a 2-over 74 and finished tied for 32nd.

Not that Ames was allowing any of his chasers the opportunity to get much of a foothold in their quests to catch him. His fourth win of the year brought him within one victory of Champions leader Steve Stricker, who has won five times in 2023.

Stricker didn’t play this weekend.

“Even up to 14 it was still a ballgame because it was only two shots still in it,” said Ames, who moved into third on the seasonlong Charles Schwab Cup points list with his victory. “I mean, when Steven missed the birdie putt on 14 and I made mine, then it went to three again. Like I said, it was still a ballgame, I still had to play golf coming in. A lot of players always get themselves ahead of the game and you’ve got to stay in the present, which I kept telling myself.”

Note

— Kirk Triplett, a graduate of Pullman High School, shot 71 and finished in a tie for 26th at 3 under.

