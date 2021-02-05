Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of one of the shortest — yet historically significant — holes-in-one in golf history.

That would be astronaut Alan Shepard’s 40-yarder into a moon crater during the Apollo 14 mission on Feb. 6, 1971. Shepard had to one-arm the swing, he told the NASA folks back in Houston, because “the suit is so stiff.”

According to Golfweek, the 6-iron and the sock Shepard hid the golf balls in are among the most popular exhibits at the USGA Golf Museum and Library in Liberty Corner, New Jersey.

• At TheOnion.com: “Charles Barkley blasts today’s fragile NBA players who can’t just play through COVID like he did.”

• At Fark.com: “The drop kick remains in the NFL’s official rule book. Not sure about the PGA.”

Back-to-school time

Good news, gamers: EA Sports College Football, in mothballs since 2013, is making a comeback this year.

In keeping with the theme, if you want to trade in your old version, you’ll have to put it in the transfer portal.

Snow-stopper

Last Tuesday’s Sabres-Islanders hockey game was postponed because of snow.

Which, when you think of it, is kind of like a swim meet getting rained out.

Current-events quiz

This 135th edition of Groundhog Day at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania broke with tradition last week when:

a) it was done virtually because of COVID-19

b) Punxsutawney Phil emerged with an N95 mask on

c) they changed the prediction to six more years of bad Jets football

It’s in the cards

This score just in: Patrick Mahomes $861,000, Tom Brady $555,988.

That’s how much a rookie card for this year’s Super Bowl QBs fetched at auction late last month — just days apart — each breaking the record for an NFL player’s cardboard.

Steel the one

Pittsburgh beat out Dallas, Boston and Green Bay — Seattle was 14th — for the title of 2021’s best city for football fans, according to a WalletHub.com study.

Sure sign you’re in a hard-core Steeler fan’s bathroom: Terrible Towels, Steel Shower Curtain and a toilet upgrade affectionately known as Super Bowl II.

Trimming the roster

Chiefs wideout Demarcus Robinson — who learned while sitting in a barber chair that he’d be put on the COVID-19/reserve list because learned his stylist had tested positive — was reinstated Friday in time for the Super Bowl.

Translation: He looked just fine coming out of his cut.

Cancel the party

Dr. Anthony Fauci urged people not to host or attend Super Bowl parties to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“No problem,” said still-stunned fans in Green Bay.

Distracted

Kendrick Perkins says ex-Thunder teammate James Harden shot poorly in the 2012 NBA Finals because he spent too much time in Miami’s King of Diamonds strip club.

Which probably explains why the old bromide isn’t known as Win One For The Strippers.

Talking the talk

• Bucs QB coach Clyde Christensen, to the Pat McAfee Show, on working with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning: “I stay out of their way. I’ve always thought of myself as the stable boy who gets kicked in the shin a few times, keeps everything mucked out, and get ’em to the track on time and let them do their thing.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on the NBA moving ahead with plans for a belated All-Star Game on March 7: “A meaningless exhibition game during a pandemic. Gue$$ the league ha$ it$ rea$on$.”

• Jack Finarelli of SportsCurmudgeon.com, on the legitimacy of college-recruit ratings: “Here is a sampling (remember, the highest rating is 5 stars): Tom Brady: not rated … Patrick Mahomes: 3 stars … Tyreek Hill: not rated … Frank Clark: 3 stars … The prosecution rests, Your Honor.”

Exit strategy

A husband and wife sitting courtside in Atlanta got ejected, officials say, because they pulled down their masks to heckle the Lakers’ LeBron James.

Or, to put it in basketball terms, a moving-screen violation.

Quote marks

• Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow, via Twitter, on EA Sports College Football being resurrected after seven years: “All I ever wanted was to be on the cover of this game, and as soon as I graduate they bring it back.”

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, via Twitter, after Lionel Messi’s record contract details were leaked: “LeBron should have played soccer …”

• Blogger and Bronx Bombers fan Chad Piscasner, praising just-retired Red Sox infielder Dustin Pedroia: “Pedroia never got cheated in his at-bats. He had the wildest swing I’d ever seen. Here’s the best thing I could say about him: I hated to see him play against the Yankees.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on the bright side of ex-Mariners ace Felix Hernandez — who just signed with the Orioles — opting out of the 2020 season: “With 500 days between starts, he should be well-rested.”

• Fired Lighthouse College Prep Academy basketball coach Nick Moore, to the Times of Northwest Indiana, after he pulled a Bob Knight and hurled a chair onto the court while protesting a call: “I feel like I could’ve handled things in a better manner.”

Net profit

According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Barcelona soccer star Lionel Messi’s four-year contract he agreed to in 2017 would have netted him $168.5 million a season if all incentives had been met.

Which pencils out to roughly $3.7 million per goal.