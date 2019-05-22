KENT — Shane Prante, the lead teaching pro at The Home Course in DuPont, won the 93rd Washington Open Invitational by five strokes Wednesday at the Meridian Valley Country Club.

Prante, 36, shot a 5-under 67 in the third and final round for a 14-under 202.

Prante finished second in this tournament the past two years.

This year, Prante said he gave himself plenty of advice to “stay in the moment” and “make it about me and the course.” Other advice: “If I hit a snag, don’t let emotions take over.”

Snags were rare as he pulled away on the back nine, with birdies on four of the final eight holes.

Prante grew up in Thurston County and attended Black Hills High School and Saint Martin’s University where he was a three-time Division II All-American golfer.

The victory was his fourth in a Northwest “major” as he is a three-time winner of the Northwest Open. First place was worth $8,500.

Finishing tied for second at 9-under 207 and winning $4,216 each were defending champion Ryan Benzel of Sahalee Country Club, Scott Erdmann of Oswego Lake Country Club outside Portland and Conner Robbins of North Shore Golf Course in Tacoma.

Prante, Benzel and Erdmann entered the final round tied for the lead.

Benzel was trying to become the first back-to-back winner since 1992-93 when Todd Erwin of Tacoma repeated.

Jeff Coston, 63, of Blaine finished tied for eighth with a 6-under 210 in his quest for a sixth Washington Open title. He won in 2016 at age 60.

“I’m just trying to stay young below the neck,” Coston quipped.

The low amateur was Mason Koch, 20, a Meridian Valley member who plays for George Fox University in Oregon. He tied for 11th at 211 with a final-round 68.

This was the seventh consecutive year the tournament has been held at Meridian Valley. It was the final year of the contract with the club, but Pacific Northwest PGA CEO Jeff Ellison said, “We’re very optimistic we will be back here next year.”